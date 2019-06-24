Facebook Uses Data To Name Law Firm 'Diversity Champion'

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Facebook has been closely monitoring the actions 40 of its outside law firms have taken to create more diverse legal teams, and the company recently recognized one firm for its "dedication to diversity" based on the data on its outside counsel that it has collected. The company named Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP as the recipient of its inaugural "Law Firm Diversity Champion Award," according to a Monday announcement by the law firm. The award is based on how the firm staffs the legal matters it handles for Facebook, internal policies aimed at promoting diversity, and the leadership opportunities it provides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS