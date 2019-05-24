Energy Group Backs Sunoco’s $306M Tax Bid At High Court

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An energy trade association has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower courts’ denial of a $306 million tax refund to Sunoco, saying that a fuel mixture tax credit shouldn’t apply against the oil company’s excise tax liability. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers said in a brief Monday that the Federal Circuit had erred by allowing Sunoco’s fuel excise tax liability to be offset by a fuel mixture tax credit. The Federal Circuit, and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims below it, failed to understand the credit is independent of excise tax liability since oil producers can receive the credit...

