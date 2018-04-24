Del. Judge Says Microwavable Bacon Patent All Fat, No Meat

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A patent covering a method of making precooked bacon doesn’t specify how one should judge whether it resembles pan-fried bacon, a fatal flaw that renders it indefinite, a Delaware federal judge has said. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly declared HIP Inc.’s patent invalid Monday, handing summary judgment to Hormel Foods Corp., which stood accused of infringement. Specifically, the judge said HIP failed to define what makes precooked bacon "[resemble] a pan-fried bacon product," as the patent requires. The patent specifies that the microwavable bacon has a “significantly different texture, mouth feel, bite, appearance, and color [from a 'home-fried' or 'pan-fried'...

