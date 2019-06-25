Swiss Prosecutors Return $133M In Uzbek Bribery Scandal

Law360, London (June 25, 2019, 6:43 PM BST) -- Switzerland's attorney general plans to return 130 million Swiss francs ($133 million) to Uzbekistan that was seized during a long-running money laundering investigation into a relative of Uzbekistan's former first daughter, in connection with a major scandal involving bribes paid by telecom companies. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General said Monday that the money was collected from companies looking to break into the Uzbek telecom market and then funneled through bank accounts in Switzerland to mask the funds' actual owner, Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's former president. Prosecutors did not identify the relative, who was convicted on charges in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS