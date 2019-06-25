Ex-Unaoil Exec Pleads Not Guilty To SFO Bribery Charges

Law360, London (June 25, 2019, 1:18 PM BST) -- A former executive at Unaoil Ltd., a Monaco-based oil consultancy accused of bribery in Iraq, pled not guilty at a London court on Tuesday to allegations that he conspired to pay officials to secure contracts in the Middle Eastern country for one of the company’s clients. Stephen Whiteley has appeared at Southwark Crown Court to deny two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments between 2009 and 2010 to help win contracts in Iraq for a Unaoil client. (AP) Stephen Whiteley, 63, denied two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments between 2009 and 2010 to help win contracts in Iraq for...

