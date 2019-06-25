AIG Can't Rehash Challenge To Unpaid Bonuses

Law360, London (June 25, 2019, 5:44 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday mostly barred AIG from making new arguments about why it shouldn't have to pay former employees bonuses that could run more than $100 million, ruling that the financial giant can't raise new defenses during the damages phase of the case. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said that AIG Management France SA and AIG Financial Products Corp. couldn't raise new defenses for the first time detailing how they would have gone bankrupt, to avoid paying employees bonuses in December 2013. The court had already ruled in the employees' favor and has set a 2020 trial date to determine...

