London Exchanges Reveal Plans To Halt Swiss Share Trading

Law360, London (June 25, 2019, 3:07 PM BST) -- Three London stock-trading platforms have written to investors to warn that they will no longer be able to accept buy or sell orders in shares of Swiss-registered companies as of July 1, responding to a standoff between Switzerland and the European Union over a new bilateral treaty. Cboe Europe, Aquis Exchange PLC and UBS MTF alerted clients late Monday that Swiss shares would be delisted unless Switzerland and the EU agree by June 30 to extend equivalency status of financial market regulation. Their warning was in response to the Swiss government's statement that it would ban trading in Swiss shares if...

