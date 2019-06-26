The Big Regulation Risks Posed By Facebook's Libra Coin

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 8:55 PM BST) -- Facebook’s planned expansion into payments with the launch of its own digital currency has caused unease among financial regulators, ranging from concerns over economic crime risks and consumer protection to its potential to become a systemic threat to the integrity of financial markets. The social media giant wants to launch Libra in 2020, allowing billions of Facebook’s users to make purchases and financial transactions around the world, potentially challenging the international banking system. But the initial reaction from regulators suggest this timing might be ambitious. The coming regulatory approval process likely will be overshadowed by bitter memories of the role that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS