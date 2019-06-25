Financial Data Biz MX Locks Down $100M Fundraise

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Financial data and analytics platform MX said Tuesday a recent funding round led by Battery Ventures brought in $100 million, giving the Dorsey & Whitney-guided company the ability to add to an already growing customer base and develop and invest in new technologies. MX said a slate of new investors including H.I.G. Growth Partners, Point72 Ventures, Sorenson Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners and Cross Creek Capital participated in the Series B funding round, while Industry Ventures, Digital Garage, TTV Capital and Commerce Ventures returned for the fundraise. A pair of MX customers, National Bank of Canada and Washington Federal Bank, participated in the financing...

