Jones Day Accusers Reveal Identities In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT) -- Three of four former Jones Day attorneys who anonymously accused the firm of discrimination revealed their names late Monday in an amended complaint that deepens their claims that the legal giant mistreats women, especially mothers. The three former Jones Day attorneys revealed their identities in an amended complaint late Monday that also included new allegations against the firm. (Getty) Meredith Williams, Saira Draper and Jaclyn Stahl — formerly Jane Does 1, 2 and 3, respectively — attached their names to the blockbuster $200 million Washington, D.C., federal suit after Jones Day sought for months to make them give up their pseudonyms, claiming...

