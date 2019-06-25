Vesalius Biocapital Closes €120M Life Sciences-Focused Fund

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Vesalius Biocapital III Partners said Tuesday it closed its latest fund with €120 million ($136.6 million) in commitments that will be used to continue the firm’s strategy of investing in later-stage Europe-based life sciences companies. Vesalius Biocapital III Partners Sarl said the Vesalius Biocapital III fund received a €30 million commitment from the European Investment Fund as well as from new and existing investors in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and North Africa. “Our goal has been to support innovative startup and scale-up companies across Europe which is aligned with the EIF objectives of supporting innovation, R&D,...

