DTCP Closes Second Venture, Growth Fund At $350M

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Deutsche Telekom’s investment management group said Tuesday it closed its second venture and growth fund at $350 million after pocketing additional commitments from Korean telecom giant SK Telecom and Zeiss, a German technology company focused on optics and optoelectronics. DTCP said the fund has previously nabbed investments from Deutsche Telekom itself as well as private equity investment firm HarbourVest Partners and investment manager Neuberger Berman. DTCP co-founder and CEO Vicente Vento touted the additional investments as “an important milestone in DTCP’s development from a single LP into a multi LP technology investment platform.” “The larger-sized fund will enable us to increase...

