Hospital Bed Maker Joerns Files Ch. 11 To Cut $320M In Debt

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Joerns Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday, seeking to cut $320 million of its $400 million debt load with a debt-to-equity swap that forms the core of a prepackaged restructuring plan. In a declaration, Joerns, which manufactures and sells hospital beds, lifts, wheelchairs and other durable medical products, said it had been unable to keep up with debt payments due to “disruption” in the post-acute care sector that has led many of its customers to file for bankruptcy themselves in recent years. Joerns has a total of $401 million in secured debt, and seeks to wipe...

