AXA's New Bond Proposal May Expand Sustainable Finance

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- New investor-published guidelines for transition bonds could expand sustainable finance to a broader variety of conventional businesses. On June 12, 2019, AXA Investment Managers published an article calling for the market to recognize transition bonds, a new category of thematic sustainable finance. AXA’s call to action and suggested bond guidelines reflect an evolution in how investors grapple with bringing conventional businesses into the sustainable finance world. Transition bonds have the potential to create opportunities for a tremendous number of businesses not traditionally seen as sustainable to participate in sustainable finance, but would still be limited to businesses committed to robust transition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS