The 50-Year Evolution Of US Cigarette Warnings

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unveiled visually arresting images depicting the harmful health effects of smoking, adding to a 50-year saga of increasingly aggressive cigarette warnings and a decadelong effort to emblazon cigarette packs and advertisements with disturbing medical graphics. The images — which include bloody urine, a golf-ball-sized neck tumor and feet with missing toes — stem from a congressional directive in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009. The FDA previously finalized a number of striking images — such as a man smoking through a hole in his throat — but saw them...

