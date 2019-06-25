Pharma, Tech Cos. Back Proposal To Expand Patent Eligibility

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A group of 72 companies and trade associations have thrown their support behind a bipartisan proposal to expand patent eligibility, as Congress mulls changes to Section 101 of the Patent Act that would undo high court decisions restricting what types of inventions can be patented. In a Monday letter to the lawmakers behind the draft bill, the organizations — which include pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, tech firm TiVo Corp. and conservative political organizations, as well as a retired U.S. Federal Circuit judge — praised the proposed legislation as “essential to future American innovation and security.” The organizations said they “enthusiastically endorse the goals”...

