Orchids Paper Ch. 11 Auction Can Proceed, Del. Judge Says

Law360, Wilmington (June 25, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday rejected a call by unsecured creditors to bar or limit an offer by the private equity-backed lender serving as Orchids Paper Products Co.’s stalking horse to use prepetition debt to purchase the company's assets at auction Thursday. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said that Thursday’s auction should go off without delay and that any disputes over Orchids Investment LLC’s credit offer can play out later if the lender is deemed the winning bidder. “The whole issue may be moot,” Judge Walrath noted, recognizing the possibility that Orchids Investment’s base...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS