'Superbug' Firm Gets Ch. 11 Sale OK'd, Will Sell More Assets

Law360, Wilmington (June 25, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge gave his nod Tuesday to superbug-fighting pharmaceutical company Achaogen's Chapter 11 sale of some equipment and a tentative OK to sell an antibody program, as the more lucrative sale of other assets was kicked to another day. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon told Achaogen Inc. at a hearing to work out details on orders to sell certain equipment for $225,000 to Heritage Global Partners Inc. and one of its antibody programs for $125,000 to Unity Biotechnology Inc. However, an issue threatens to delay the antibody program sale as Crystal Bioscience Inc., a subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.,...

