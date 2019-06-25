USPTO Launches New Round In CRISPR Patent War

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The dispute between the University of California and the Broad Institute over which was the first to invent the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR entered another phase Monday, as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office launched a new proceeding aimed at settling the issue. The office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued an order initiating what is known as an interference proceeding, which will analyze patents issued to Broad and applications filed by UC on technology for using CRISPR in plant and animal cells, known as eukaryotes. The proceeding is designed to determine which party was the first to invent the use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS