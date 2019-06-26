Recent Tax Equity Rulings And The Renewable Energy Sector

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The renewable energy industry has been waiting since January for the opinions of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Bishop Hill Energy LLC and California Ridge Wind Energy LLC.[1][2] Those opinions were released June 20. The judge in the cases in January entered multimillion-dollar judgments in favor of the United States government, but the opinions were not released due to a dispute between Invenergy LLC and the U.S. Department of Justice over whether certain language in the opinions was proprietary. More than five months later, the court has made the opinions public. The opinions are identical but for entity names, dates and dollar amounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS