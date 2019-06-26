Law Firm Leaders: Baker Botts' John Martin

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- In April, Palo Alto-based John W. Martin became the first managing partner of Baker Botts LLP to be located outside the global firm's home state of Texas, where it was founded nearly 180 years ago. John Martin Baker Botts managing partner A corporate mergers and acquisitions attorney with 35 years at the firm, Martin kicked off his four-year term with a listening tour of Baker Botts' offices. It was in the firm's Manhattan office that Law360 recently sat down with Martin to discuss his priorities as managing partner, the ways that law firms are responding to new competition and how best to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS