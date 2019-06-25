Attys Urge CFPB To Clarify 'Abusive' Standard With Guidance

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Financial services attorneys speaking at a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau event on Tuesday said the agency shouldn’t wait for the courts to flesh out a definition of what counts as an "abusive" act or practice under the Dodd-Frank Act, but advised a formal rulemaking may not be the best next step to give clarity to the industry. At a Washington symposium organized by the CFPB, private attorneys speaking on a panel of legal experts said continued uncertainty surrounding the agency’s standard for abusiveness increases compliance costs for financial services firms and may ultimately hurt consumers by discouraging innovation and driving providers...

