Whistleblowers Increasingly Shape SEC, CFTC Enforcement

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Regulatory focus on whistleblower tips is on the rise, as is the size of awards made to whistleblowers. This spring, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced awards totaling $50 million to two whistleblowers, with $37 million going to one individual and $13 million to the other.[1] The $37 million award, on its own, is the commission’s third-largest award ever, after two that were paid just last year. With well-developed whistleblower programs at the SEC, CFTC and elsewhere, navigating the challenges of a whistleblower investigation and avoiding pitfalls in dealing with whistleblowers is an increasingly urgent competency for company counsel. This article provides an...

