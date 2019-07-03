Bass Berry & Sims Nabs 3 Employment Pros In Tenn.

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC has boosted its Tennessee presence by luring three lawyers to its labor and employment group, including a seasoned attorney from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Timothy B. McConnell has been named a member — Bass Berry's equivalent to a partner — Ginette R. Brown has come on as an attorney and Lymari Martinez Cromwell has come back to the firm as counsel, the firm said in a June 25 announcement. McConnell will work out of Knoxville and the other two will be based in Nashville, according to the firm. "During my career, I have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS