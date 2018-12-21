Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

USPTO's 'Peculiar' Fee Rule Hurts Inventors, IP Attys Say

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A prominent group of intellectual property attorneys is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's controversial policy of seeking attorney fees regardless of the outcome of a case, warning it will “penalize emerging inventors.”

The amicus brief, filed Monday by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, came three months after the justices granted certiorari in Iancu v. NantKwest, a case that will decide whether the policy runs afoul of the so-called American Rule that litigants must typically pay their own legal fees.

In the brief, the NYIPLA sharply criticized the USPTO’s fee rule as “a rather peculiar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

December 21, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies