USPTO's 'Peculiar' Fee Rule Hurts Inventors, IP Attys Say

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A prominent group of intellectual property attorneys is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's controversial policy of seeking attorney fees regardless of the outcome of a case, warning it will “penalize emerging inventors.” The amicus brief, filed Monday by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, came three months after the justices granted certiorari in Iancu v. NantKwest, a case that will decide whether the policy runs afoul of the so-called American Rule that litigants must typically pay their own legal fees. In the brief, the NYIPLA sharply criticized the USPTO’s fee rule as “a rather peculiar...

