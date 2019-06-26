Lloyd’s Looks To Innovative Insurance Cover For New Risks

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 12:48 PM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London said on Wednesday that it is working with its underwriters to develop and test innovative insurance products that will cover emerging risks to companies, including policies that will insure against dangers posed by artificial intelligence. A group of Lloyd’s underwriters from 12 syndicates — including Tokio Marine Kiln, Hiscox and Chubb — will work to design insurance cover for “complex and non-standard” risks, the world’s biggest specialty insurance market said. The underwriters will create insurance policies for businesses across the globe that cover developing risks, including those that arise from artificial intelligence or global supply chains. Lloyd’s said...

