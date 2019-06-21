ENRC Opens New Front In Battle With SFO Over Bribery Probe

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 3:19 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has asked a U.S. court to force a consultant to answer questions about whether he helped leak confidential information from Britain's Serious Fraud Office to reporters during the watchdog's long-running corruption probe into the mining giant. Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., which has its headquarters in London, wants a U.S. court to subpoena a consultant as it pursues its dispute with the Serious Fraud Office. (Getty) ENRC wants a federal court in Maryland to subpoena Phillip van Niekerk to sit for an interview and turn over any records he might have detailing contacts the mining company has alleged...

