Metal Co. Exec Says Contract-Related Payments Not Bribes

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 8:17 PM BST) -- A former Sarclad Ltd. executive on trial for bribery testified Wednesday in London that the metals company paid intermediaries to secure connections to Chinese steel clients but said it was "ludicrous" to suggest such payments were illegal. Former sales manager David Justice said he took offense at the allegations of wrongdoing. "People keep saying this is a bribe, you're paying bribes. It just seems ludicrous, all of it," Justice said Wednesday, his third day of giving evidence. "I went to work. I followed the rules, and I find myself here." Justice, Sarclad founder Michael Sorby and former senior sales executive Adrian...

