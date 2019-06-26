StockX Lands $110M Series C, Valuation Rises To Over $1B

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Detroit-based StockX, a stock market for sneakers, streetwear, watches and collectibles, said Wednesday it has laced up a $110 million funding round that brings the company’s valuation to more than $1 billion. StockX, which launched in 2016, closed its Series C at $110 million after landing a $44 million Series B round in September 2018. As part of the latest round, StockX co-founder and CEO Josh Luber will step aside and take a role on the executive leadership team and board of directors as Scott Cutler, former eBay Inc. senior vice president of Americas, takes the helm. Cutler said in a...

