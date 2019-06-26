Private Investors Inject $104M Into Encoded Therapeutics

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Encoded Therapeutics Inc., a San Francisco-based biotech focused on developing treatments for severe genetic disorders including liver and cardiovascular disease, said Wednesday that it has collected $104 million from a group of private investors. The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of Encoded’s lead program to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe genetic epilepsy that begins in infancy and can feature symptoms such as uncontrolled seizures, significant developmental delays and increased risk of early mortality. Additionally, the money will go toward the rest of the company’s preclinical pipeline, among other uses, according to a Wednesday press release....

