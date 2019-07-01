Squire Patton Boggs Lures Former Ashurst Managing Partner

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 12:33 PM BST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP announced that it has poached a former managing partner of Ashurst LLP to join its financial services team in London, bringing expertise in banking and finance law. James Collis will join Squire Patton Boggs as a partner, leaving his most recent role in Ashurst’s banking practice. He has 20 years of experience in cross-border acquisition finance, leveraged finance and general banking law in the U.K. and Paris. “I am delighted to be joining such a great firm with a great culture, and to be doing so at such an exciting moment in the firm’s development,” Collis, who...

