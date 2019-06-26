Indian Banks Can't Skirt $216M Clawback, Essar Trustee Says

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy litigation trustee for what was once Essar Steel Minnesota LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the trust has raised enough fraud-related allegations against two of India's major banks to keep alive a $216 million suit against them. The trustee suit claimed that Central Bank of India and Export-Import Bank of India loaned money to an ESML affiliate that failed to deliver on agreements and contracts to support development of a collapsed, bankrupt iron ore mining and processing complex in northern Minnesota's Mesabi iron range. SC Mesabi Litigation trustee Bradley E. Scher said in a complaint filed in...

