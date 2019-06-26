What High Court Free Speech Ruling Means For TM Applicants

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Two terms ago, the U.S. Supreme Court dropped the first shoe on the issue of whether trademarks deserve First Amendment protection. In the Slants case (Matal v. Tam), the court declared unconstitutional the Lanham Act’s ban on registering marks that “disparage” any “person[], living or dead.”[1] The court, however, passed on whether the Lanham Act’s bans against “immoral” and “scandalous” marks would still pass constitutional muster. On June 24, 2019, the other shoe dropped — in a majority opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, the court concluded that the ban against “immoral” or “scandalous” trademarks is unconstitutional as well, overturning the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS