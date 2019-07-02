Del. Courts Reflect On MFW, Appraisal Actions In Q2

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT) -- The Delaware judiciary during the second quarter of 2019 shed more light on its approach to MFW protections in controller-led transactions and its views on the best way to determine fair value in appraisal actions. Here, Law360 outlines some of the biggest mergers and acquisitions-related developments in Delaware over that three-month span that lawyers need to know. MFW's Ab Initio Requirement Clarified The Delaware Supreme Court further clarified what it means to require that MFW protections be in place ab initio, or at the beginning, for a controlling shareholder transaction to fall under the business judgment rule. The April 5 opinion,...

