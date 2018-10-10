DOJ Had Its Shot In CVS-Aetna Review, AMA Says

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The American Medical Association urged a D.C. federal judge Tuesday not to permit the U.S. Department of Justice to call "rebuttal" witnesses to defend its deal clearing CVS' purchase of Aetna, arguing the DOJ has already gotten a fair shake. While the DOJ says it needs to call additional witnesses to contest "inaccurate and unreliable testimony" in the Tunney Act review of the merger clearance deal's public interest implications, the AMA — one of several outside groups assailing the deal as inadequate to safeguard competition and consumer prices — countered that the law "plainly" doesn't mandate rebuttal testimony for the department....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS