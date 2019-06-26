Yields From UK Offshore Tax Probes Climbing, Data Shows

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority has increased the amount collected from investigating undeclared offshore assets every year since it set up a specialist team to investigate tax evasion, according to data disclosed Tuesday. Even as the number of offshore investigations by HM Revenue & Customs declined, the British tax agency continued to collect more and more each year from the probes since financial year 2016-2017, according to data obtained through a freedom of information request by Access Financial, a tax consulting firm. Access Financial originally shared the data with the Financial Times. Law360 spoke with Access Financial Wednesday to verify the figures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS