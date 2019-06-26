Linx Raises $308M In White & Case-Led Public Offering

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Linx SA's American depositary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the Brazilian retail software provider said it priced almost 32.8 million common shares at $9.40 apiece — raising more than $308 million in an upsized global public offering. São Paulo-based Linx, which is already publicly listed in Brazil, said the common shares would be sold directly and as ADSs. The company said in the Wednesday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the common shares will be traded on the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo and the ADSs will be traded on the NYSE....

