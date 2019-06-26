Key Takeaways From USDA's Biotech Regulation Proposal

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Fomented by advancements in genome editing and genomic selection, genetically engineered crops account for over 170 million acres of farmland across the United States.[1] Fruits of these advancements include favorable crop traits ranging from enhanced nutritional value to drought and disease resistance. Federal regulation has not kept pace with recent advancements, and, in some cases, has hamstrung the efficient commercialization of new technologies. That is set to change. On June 11, 2019, the White House issued an executive order mandating that federal regulators — U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — take steps...

