Del. Justices Rip Sullivan Atty For Client's Deposition 'Fiasco'

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has reprimanded a Sullivan & Cromwell LLP attorney for failing to put an end to his Tony Award-winning client's "flagrantly evasive" and "flippant answers" in a deposition, garnering social media attention from attorneys who marveled at the strongly worded chiding. In an addendum to the court's June 20 opinion kicking a contractual dispute over whether two popular Broadway shows can be staged at a San Francisco theater back to trial court, Justice Karen L. Valihura, writing for a three-justice panel, took Sullivan & Cromwell partner Brian T. Frawley to task for not putting an end to renowned...

