High Court Ruling Highlights Double Jeopardy Complications

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- In its recent decision in Gamble v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court tackled the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment: “nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.” On its face, the prohibition against double jeopardy suggests that the government gets only one bite at the apple for criminal offenses: one chance to charge or indict, one chance to go to trial, and one chance to find the truth and obtain justice. In a 7-2 opinion for the court, Justice Samuel Alito upheld longstanding precedent based on...

