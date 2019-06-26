Mass. Justices Urged To Restore Judge's Pay During ICE Case

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The attorney for a Massachusetts state judge charged with helping an immigrant escape U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to reinstate her pay while she’s suspended from judicial service, contending that the justices could avoid a constitutional quandary by doing so. At the hearing, Michael B. Keating of Foley Hoag LLP asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to reconsider its April decision suspending Judge Shelley Joseph without pay after she was indicted and charged with obstruction of justice by federal authorities. Though the court had the authority to suspend her from judicial service, taking away...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS