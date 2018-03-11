First Zohar Portfolio Entity Ch. 11 Sale To Net Up To $77M

Law360, Wilmington (June 26, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday approved the sale of equity interest in one of the portfolio properties of Lynn Tilton's bankrupt investment vehicles, the Zohar funds, in a transaction expected to net between $72 million and $77 million for the funds' Chapter 11 bankruptcy estate. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens signed off on an order to sell equity interests in Denali Inc., one of the funds' portfolio entities, to Fiber Glass Systems LP, a subsidiary of oil and gas equipment company National Oilwell Varco. Denali manufactures fiberglass products used for storage tanks and other products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS