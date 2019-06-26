Del. Justices Deny Appeal Over Unsealing Of Chemours Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- In an unprecedented decision that could force the quick unsealing of a blacked-out Chemours Corp. complaint against the DuPont Co. interests that spun it off, Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday refused a mid-case appeal of a Chancery Court order to make the document public. In an opinion written for a three-justice panel by Justice Karen L. Valihura, the justices declined to take on a DowDuPont Inc. appeal of a ruling by Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that Chemours' failure to comply with court confidentiality rules warranted the removal of wholesale redaction blackouts and unsealing of the complaint and accompanying materials....

