Do 'Good Old Boys' Get Picked To Be Judges? GOP Sen. Asks

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Republican U.S. senator asked four district court nominees if they think the judicial selection process puts "good old boys" on the federal bench over candidates with stronger conservative bona fides, after the senator was called out by a right-leaning publication for hewing to an "old system." Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., wanted to know if the nominees — Douglas Russell Cole and Matthew Walden McFarland for the Southern District of Ohio; Robert Anthony Molloy for the District Court of the Virgin Islands; and Kea Whetzal Riggs for the District of New Mexico — agreed with a June 17 article in right-leaning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS