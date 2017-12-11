EPA Tells DC Circ. That Enviros Are 18 Years Late To CAA Row

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fired back at several environmental groups Tuesday over certain air emissions standards for pollutants from pulp mill combustion, telling the D.C. Circuit the groups' complaints should have been brought in 2001, when the standards were proposed. The Sierra Club, the Louisiana Environmental Action Network and PT AirWatchers have sued the EPA to compel the agency to update its emission standards for pulp mills to ensure they come into compliance with the Clean Air Act. However, the EPA said the challenge by the environmental groups is without merit because they did not seek judicial review in 2001,...

