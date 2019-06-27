3rd. Circ. Pick Advances, But Feinstein Dings His Experience

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Four of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, including a Third Circuit selection whom Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., zeroed in on over his relative lack of experience. Feinstein, the ranking member of the committee, raised questions about U.S. District Judge Peter J. Phipps' ability to be a circuit judge, given he has only been on the bench in the Western District of Pennsylvania for nine months and written opinions in eight cases. Feinstein also said Judge Phipps lacked a "blue slip" from Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. She lamented Republicans' refusal to consider Casey's...

