Stark Gender Pay Gap Remains For Solo Attys, Small Firms

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Male attorneys who either work at small firms or have solo practices on average earned 56.8% more than their female counterparts in 2018, according to a report by legal services company Martindale-Avvo. Female attorneys earned an average of $139,000 in 2018, compared to $218,000 for their male counterparts, which researchers attributed in part to the women having an average of more than six fewer years in practice and that they tended to represent individuals more than businesses, according to the Martindale-Avvo Attorney Compensation Survey Report. The pay gap actually shrunk from 2017, when female attorneys earned an average of $136,000 and...

