NH Lawmakers OK Budget, TCJA Conformity Amid Veto Vow

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire would largely conform to the federal tax overhaul, initiate switching to single-sales-factor apportionment and raise taxes on businesses under a state budget that lawmakers approved along party lines Thursday despite the governor’s vow to veto the bill. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said he won't approve a budget that raises taxes. "The Legislature is knowingly sending a budget to my desk that I cannot support,” Sununu said in a statement Tuesday. (AP) The House of Representatives and Senate, both controlled by Democrats, passed H.B. 2, the revenue-raising component for the state’s budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021....

