Bayer Taps Skadden Atty To Advise On Roundup Litigation

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG on Wednesday said that it has tapped Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's John Beisner to advise the company on the ongoing litigation over its weedkiller Roundup. Bayer said in a statement that it will create a new supervisory committee to make recommendations on its Roundup litigation strategy. Beisner, the head of Skadden's mass tort practice group, will advise the committee of eight shareholder and employee representatives. The company, which is facing thousands of suits over the weedkiller and has been hit with multimillion-dollar verdicts in jury trials, said it created the supervisory board in response to shareholders’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS