Fox Corp. GC Stepping Down After 22 Years With Company

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of Fox Corp., which formed after a $71.3 billion deal with Disney in March, has announced her plans to step down after more than two decades with the company's predecessor multinational media organizations, the company said Wednesday. Rita Tuzon, the company's executive vice president and corporate general counsel, said in a statement she's "extremely proud" of the company's accomplishments over the past 22 years and confident Fox will thrive under CEO Lachlan Murdoch. "Rita's innumerable contributions have driven the success of our company for many years, most recently as we navigated the challenges surrounding the Disney transaction and...

